Golden Kite Awards 2023 to take place in Nha Trang

The Golden Kite Awards 2023 will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a series of cultural, tourism, art, and cinematic events which will be held in the central coastal city of Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa Province on September 6-9.

Speaking at a press conference held in Hanoi on July 14, Chairman of the Vietnam Cinematography Association, Do Lenh Hung Tu said that the 2023 Golden Kite Awards is not only an event for insiders and movie lovers but also a program promoting images and potential of the local tourism.

This year’s film fest is expected to offer attractive activities having diversified contents and high interaction to audiences, especially a stunning red carpet event and the award ceremony that will take place at the newly-inaugurated Do (a traditional bamboo fish trap of Vietnamese people) Theater with the participation of local and international movie stars from the US, South Korea and India, including famous Indian film actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary who will attend the Red Carpet.

There will be also outdoor film screenings and exchanges with artists on the beach, and indoor screenings at cinemas during the festival.

In addition, a wide range of cultural and tourism activities, including the political, cultural, arts, and tourism program titled “Follow the Sun” featuring a flag hoisting ceremony in Mui Doi, the Easternmost border of Vietnam in southern Khanh Hoa Province to catch the first rays of the sun and exchange with border guard soldiers, a seminar on developing and promoting the Vietnamese movie industry.

The cinematographic submissions will cover various categories, including featured films, TV series, short films, documentaries, cartoons, science films, and film studies and criticism.