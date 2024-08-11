Golden Kite Awards 2024 to return to Nha Trang

The Golden Kite Awards 2024 will take place in Nha Trang City in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on September 3-10, the Vietnam Cinema Association said at a press conference held in Hanoi on August 10.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

As of present, 161 cinematic works have registered for participation in the Golden Kite Awards 2024, including 16 featured movies, 18 TV series, 41 documentaries, 18 scientific films, 14 animated movies, 50 short films, and four theoretical and critical works.

According to President of the Vietnam Cinema Association Do Lenh Hung Tu, the film fest will provide a diverse range of activities, such as film screenings of participating movies on September 3-9, talk shows on participating pictures, exchanges between artists and audiences, a Flag-raising Ceremony to catch the first rays of the sun at the 2/4 Square in the coastal city of Nha Trang, a seminar on Vietnamese movie industry since the national reunification.

The organization board will present titles including Golden Kite, Silver Kite, and Certificate of Merit to the works of categories of featured movies, TV series, documentaries, scientific films, animated movies, short films, and theoretical and critical work.

The Golden Kite Awards for individuals will be given to Vietnamese individuals, including those with foreign nationality and foreigners with Vietnamese citizenship who participate in the production of films owned or co-owned by Vietnamese entities, such as screenwriters, directors, cinematographers, designers, audio engineers, composers, best actor, and actress, best supporting actors and actress.

The ceremony for the award announcement will take place at the Do (a traditional bamboo fish trap of Vietnamese people) Theater on September 10 with the participation of 1,000 domestic and international delegates and artists.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh