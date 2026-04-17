Made in Da Nang Expo 2026 kicks off, showcasing export-ready products

The Da Nang City People’s Committee opened the Exhibition of Signature and Typical Export-Oriented Products 2026 (Made in Da Nang Expo 2026) last night, April 16.

This event features nearly 300 enterprises showcasing more than 500 standout products from 75 of 94 communes, wards, and special administrative units across the city to promote local strengths and expand global market connections.

A key highlight of the exhibition is the coordinated participation of local authorities, departments, associations and businesses following recent administrative restructuring. This creates a comprehensive showcase space that reflects production capacity, technological advancement and the distinct economic and cultural identity of each locality.

Spanning over 10,000 square meters, the exhibition includes around 112 booth clusters designed in a modern style that integrates product displays with interactive experiences.

Made in Da Nang Expo 2026 was opened on the evening of April 16 at Da Nang Exhibition and Fair Center.

The event not only highlights the city’s manufacturing capabilities and cultural identity but also offers a variety of experiential activities. These include demonstrations of traditional crafts such as bamboo and rattan weaving, fine woodwork and bronze casting, as well as cultural performances like Co Tu gong dances, Bai Choi folk art and silk Ao dai showcases.

Visitors explore the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

Crowds visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

A series of activities will also take place during the exhibition, including the presentation of certificates for outstanding rural industrial products, business networking conferences between Da Nang and other provinces and cities, and seminars on building and developing the “Made in Da Nang” brand. Another notable seminar focuses on helping Vietnamese products expand globally through Amazon.

The exhibition is open to the public free of charge until April 20 at the Da Nang Exhibition and Fair Center.

Certificates are awarded to outstanding rural industrial products. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

According to Mr. Tran Chi Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang City People’s Committee, the city prioritizes private-sector growth, market expansion, and export promotion in line with Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW of the Politburo. The exhibition offers businesses a platform to showcase products, build connections and elevate the ‘Made in Da Nang’ brand.”

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong