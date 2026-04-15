Vietnam outlines comprehensive resource map to attract global FDI

During a recent, highly intensive discussion regarding the nation’s socio-economic development trajectory, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung unequivocally stated that the forthcoming pressure to secure capital resources will be tremendously profound.

The cumulative social investment required by 2030 must ambitiously attain 40 percent of the Gross Domestic Product, equating to VND38.5 quadrillion (US$1.46 trillion). Public investment is projected to contribute a mere 20 percent, amounting to over VND8 quadrillion ($303.8 billion). Consequently, the massive 80 percent remainder must be aggressively mobilized from domestic corporate enterprises and FDI.

Confronting this stark economic reality, the Prime Minister asserted that successfully attracting these vital investments necessitates establishing a profoundly transparent, clear, and highly predictable legal corridor.

Demonstrating an unyielding commitment to cultivating a hospitable environment for international investors, he accentuated a critical point where a substantial volume of potential resources is currently deteriorating in stagnation across thousands of stalled projects. If these bottlenecks are decisively eliminated, they will immediately transform into a colossal, revitalized resource pool, directly propelling economic growth.

Situating this imperative within a highly volatile geopolitical landscape like the severe impacts of escalating Middle Eastern conflicts and the persistent global energy crisis, these formidable external headwinds severely exacerbate economic vulnerability, threatening to profoundly decelerate expansion.

The World Bank recently issued a projection that Vietnam might endure a substantial growth contraction in 2026, decelerating to a modest 6.3 percent from the robust 8 percent witnessed last year. Under these precarious conditions, the formidable challenge of mobilizing massive financial resources becomes even more arduous.

The newly elected Government has proactively identified this multifaceted problem. Official reports systematically propose aggressive solutions, such as elevating public investment to 40 percent of state budget expenditures, issuing sovereign bonds, fiercely prioritizing selective FDI attraction, and expediting the launch of the International Financial Center.

Nevertheless, the paramount crux lies in the fact that every single capital mobilization channel inherently possesses specific risks. Hard-earned lessons from the past demonstrate that persistently weak institutional execution capacities have severely harmed the overall feasibility.

Therefore, the detailed formulation of a “Comprehensive Resource Map” for the crucial 2026-2030 period emerges as an absolute, non-negotiable imperative for the government.

This strategic document must categorically pinpoint several pivotal metrics: the aggregate capital requirements strictly designated for strategic project groups; the precise proportional contributions anticipated from distinct funding channel like FDI and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP); the specific legal and institutional conditions requiring perfection; and a robust mechanism for continuous coordination to systematically prevent overlapping risks.

Evaluating the core national strengths, the fundamental capacity for capital mobilization is not threatened by absolute scarcity. Conversely, profound anxiety centers on the economy’s absorptive capacity, fearing that mobilized capital might indiscriminately flood into inefficient, low-yield projects, or an overreliance on a singular channel could dangerously result in inflation.

Establishing this Comprehensive Resource Map acts as an unambiguous signal transmitted to the global market, broadcasting Vietnam’s ironclad determination and enhanced capacity for uncompromising policy execution.

Regarding public investment, the reality consistently unmask disbursement rates as a chronic bottleneck. Critical inquiries must be rigorously addressed: How will capital allocation built on “output-based performance” be seamlessly integrated with enhanced socio-economic accounting? How will stringent accountability mechanisms be uncompromisingly enforced when project timelines are missed?

The raw capacity for decisive execution remains the defining differentiator distinguishing a theoretical plan from a tangible outcome. Parallel to this, PPPs must be definitely treated as a primary strategic resource channel for monumental infrastructure projects like high-speed railways, deep-water seaports, and international aviation hubs.

The practical implementation of PPPs in Vietnam continues to be severely hampered by bureaucratic entanglements revolving around equitable risk-sharing, governmental revenue guarantees, and complicated state divestment procedures. Consequently, within 2026, it’s vital to commit to comprehensively overhauling the PPP legal framework.

This vital reform must establish a crystal-clear mechanism for revenue risk-sharing, applicable across a diverse spectrum of project typologies, functioning alongside highly selective sovereign guarantees that strictly control contingent liabilities. Concurrently, implementing a transparent divestment mechanism is an absolute prerequisite to successfully captivating massive, long-term global institutional investors.

To effectively harness banking credit and bonds as well as attract massive indirect investments alongside the anticipated International Financial Center, it’s imperative to swiftly finalize the National Scheme for Banking Modernization and restructure weak credit institutions.

Simultaneously, the state must aggressively complete the Comprehensive Reform of Vietnam’s Financial Markets, guaranteeing a highly transparent legal system that fiercely protects investors, institutes robust dispute resolution mechanisms, and elevates corporate governance standards to global benchmarks.

The ambitious objective of double-digit economic growth and establishing Vietnam within the upper-middle-income group by 2030 is demonstrably attainable, depending on firmly maintaining macroeconomic discipline and intelligently mobilizing resources.

By Nguyen Quan Cat – Translated by Thanh Tam