Low pressure zone about to appear in East Sea

The National Center for Hydrological Meteorological Forecasting warned of an upcoming low-pressure zone in the East Sea on July 9.

Additionally, a heat wave is likely to hit and increase its intensity in the Northern and Central regions.



A day before, July 8, the heat temperatures ranging from 35 degrees Celsius to nearly 38 degrees Celsius spread up the areas from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen province.

It is forecast that the localities above mentioned will continue to be scorched on July 9.

The meteorological experts said that the intense heat could last until July 13 or July 14 and weather patterns of thundery rains and lightning would concentrate on nighttime.

The National Center for Hydrological Meteorological Forecasting reported that a widespread thundery rain poured down the South-Central, Central Highlands region and some Southern localities.

The weather agency also alerted risks of landslides, erosions and flooding in various provinces of Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Khanh Hoa, Binh Thuan and so on.

The meteorological experts added that a low-pressure zone could form and turn into a tropical depression in the East Sea in the next few days.

The low-pressure zone is forecast to affect directly weather conditions in the southern part of the East Sea and the Spratly Islands.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong