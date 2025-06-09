Low-pressure system over East Sea expected to turn into storm

An ongoing low-pressure system over the East Sea will intensify into a tropical depression and have a 60–70 percent chance of turning into a storm on June 10.

On the afternoon of June 9, the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported the formation of a low-pressure system in the Northern part of the East Sea.

The tropical depression is forecast to form at 9 a.m. on June 10. (Photo: Windy)

According to data from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the system is located around 17 degrees to 18 degrees North latitude and 117.2 degrees to 118.2 degrees East longitude, moving slowly westward.

Forecasts indicate that within the next 24 hours, the system has an 80–90 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression.

Within 48–72 hours later (from June 12 to June 13), the tropical depression could further intensify into a storm, with a probability of 60–70 percent.

The path of the tropical depression, or storm, is projected to move northwestward, heading toward the northern part of the Paracel Islands.

Meteorologists noted that the development of this system remains unpredictable due to the influence of unstable atmospheric conditions such as the southwest monsoon and the subtropical high-pressure system.

In case a tropical depression or storm forms, the northern part of the East Sea and the waters around the Paracel Islands, evenly extending to the eastern and central parts of the Gulf of Tonkin, will be affected by the system.

Although the low-pressure system has not turned into a tropical depression yet, Vietnam’s disaster warning agency has recommended vessels operating in hazardous areas closely monitor weather forecasts, take precautionary measures, and be prepared to respond to dangerous conditions at sea.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong