Weather

Low-pressure system over East Sea expected to turn into storm

SGGPO

An ongoing low-pressure system over the East Sea will intensify into a tropical depression and have a 60–70 percent chance of turning into a storm on June 10.

On the afternoon of June 9, the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported the formation of a low-pressure system in the Northern part of the East Sea.

img-9606-3381-7050.jpeg
The tropical depression is forecast to form at 9 a.m. on June 10. (Photo: Windy)

According to data from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the system is located around 17 degrees to 18 degrees North latitude and 117.2 degrees to 118.2 degrees East longitude, moving slowly westward.

Forecasts indicate that within the next 24 hours, the system has an 80–90 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression.

Within 48–72 hours later (from June 12 to June 13), the tropical depression could further intensify into a storm, with a probability of 60–70 percent.

The path of the tropical depression, or storm, is projected to move northwestward, heading toward the northern part of the Paracel Islands.

img-9575-1102-4455.jpeg

Meteorologists noted that the development of this system remains unpredictable due to the influence of unstable atmospheric conditions such as the southwest monsoon and the subtropical high-pressure system.

In case a tropical depression or storm forms, the northern part of the East Sea and the waters around the Paracel Islands, evenly extending to the eastern and central parts of the Gulf of Tonkin, will be affected by the system.

Although the low-pressure system has not turned into a tropical depression yet, Vietnam’s disaster warning agency has recommended vessels operating in hazardous areas closely monitor weather forecasts, take precautionary measures, and be prepared to respond to dangerous conditions at sea.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

a low-pressure system over the East Sea a storm Tropical depression

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn