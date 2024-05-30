Low-pressure area appears on East Sea

Currently, a low-pressure trough connected to a low-pressure area in the East Sea is forming in the North, which may intensify into a tropical depression. It is forecasted that this low-pressure system will cause heavy rain.

A storm in HCMC

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF), this morning, May 30, a low-pressure trough with an axis at approximately 17-20 degrees North latitude has formed a low-pressure area, operating in the Northern part of the East Sea.

At 10 a.m. on May 30, this low-pressure area was located at approximately 16.5-17.5 degrees North latitude and 110.5-111.5 degrees East longitude. It is forecasted that in the next 24 hours, this low-pressure area will move slowly northward and may strengthen into a tropical depression.

On the day and night of May 30, the East Sea area (including the Paracel and Spratly Islands) and the waters from Da Nang to Binh Thuan will experience strong Southwest winds at level 5, occasionally reaching level 6, with gusts at levels 7-8; sea waves will be 2-3 meters high, and the sea will be rough. The Gulf of Tonkin area, the East Sea area (including the Paracel and Spratly Islands), the sea areas from Quang Tri to Ca Mau, from Ca Mau to Kien Giang, and the Gulf of Thailand will have showers and thunderstorms. During thunderstorms, there is a possibility of tornadoes and strong gusts of wind at levels 7-8.

On the mainland, on May 30, the area from Thanh Hoa to Quang Nam will continue to experience hot and extremely hot weather, with some places suffering exceptionally intense heat. The highest temperatures will generally range from 35-38 degrees Celsius, with some places exceeding 39 degrees Celsius, and humidity will be around 50-60 percent. From tomorrow, May 31, the heat in the Central region is likely to gradually subside.

The Northern region is forecasted to have scattered showers and thunderstorms, with localized heavy rain of over 70mm on the afternoon and evening of May 30. From the evening of May 30 to the morning of May 31, the Northern Delta and the areas from Thanh Hoa to Quang Binh will see rain, moderate rain, and thunderstorms, with localized heavy to torrential rain of over 100mm.

The Central Highlands and Southern regions will have scattered showers and thunderstorms, with localized rainfall of 15-30mm and over 50mm in some places, on the afternoon and evening of May 30.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan