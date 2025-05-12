Lord Buddha’s 2569th birthday celebrated in HCMC

The Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in HCMC held a ritual marking Lord Buddha’s 2569th birthday at the Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda in District 10 on May 12.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le offers flowers to extend greetings on the occasion of Lord Buddha’s 2569th birthday. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the ceremony were Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, and Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Trung.

The event also saw the presence of Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Patronage Council; Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Deputy Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council; Most Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep, Vice Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Patronage Council; Most Venerable Thich Thien Phap, Standing Vice Chairman of the VBS Executive Council; Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, Head of the VBS Executive Board in HCMC; and thousands of Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, and followers.

Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, and followers attend the Buddha's 2569th birthday celebration. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong wishes a happy festive season and extends greetings to Buddhist dignitaries and followers. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the celebration, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong wished a happy festive season and extended greetings to Buddhist dignitaries and followers on the occasion of Lord Buddha’s 2569th birthday.

He affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City has always focused on building and promoting the great national solidarity bloc, including strong ties with religious organizations, particularly the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, which is regarded as a crucial foundation for maintaining stability, sustainable development, and improving the quality of life for citizens. The city is committed to creating favorable conditions for religious activities, building a respectful and healthy spiritual environment, contributing to strengthening public trust, and developing the motto of “good life and beautiful religion.”

Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Patronage Council speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Thousands of Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, and followers attend a ritual marking Lord Buddha’s 2569th birthday held at the Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda in District 10 on May 12. (Photo: SGGP)

Most Venerable Thich Le Trang expressed his honor at the fourth time Vietnam chosen as the host nation for the United Nations (UN) Day of Vesak Celebration 2025. He highlighted the successful organization of the UN Day of Vesak Celebration 2025, which was held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 6-8 and left a deep impression on all participants, particularly international guests.

He highly appreciated the theme of the 2025 United Nations Day of Vesak, “Solidarity and Tolerance for Human Dignity: Buddhist Wisdom for World Peace and Sustainable Development,” carrying a deeply humanistic and profound message that the global Buddhist community wishes to share with the world.

At the meeting, the Executive Board of Ho Chi Minh City’s Vietnam Buddhist Sangha offered VND1 billion (US$38,562) to the "For the Poor" Fund and VND1 billion to the "For Homeland Seas and Islands—For the Frontline of the Fatherland" Fund of the city.

The Executive Board of the Ho Chi Minh City’s Vietnam Buddhist Sangha offers VND1 billion (US$38,562) to the "For the Poor" Fund and VND1 billion to the "For Homeland Seas and Islands - For the Frontline of the Fatherland" Fund of the city. (Photo: SGGP)

