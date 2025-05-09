Shakyamuni Buddha relics to be enshrined at Quan Su Pagoda

According to the Organizing Committee of the United Nations Day of Vesak Celebration 2025, the sacred relics of Shakyamuni Buddha will be enshrined at Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi on May 13-16.

At around 3 p.m. on May 13, the Buddha’s relics will arrive at Noi Bai International Airport and be transferred to Quan Su pagoda.

The procession will run across the routes, including Nhat Tan Bridge, Vo Chi Cong, Dao Tan, Tran Nhan Tong, Le Duan, Kim Ma, Tran Binh Trong, and the Vietnam-Soviet Friendship Palace of Culture and Labor.

By 6:00 p.m. on the same day, the procession will continue moving through central streets around Hoan Kiem Lake, including Ly Thuong Kiet, Hang Bai, Dinh Tien Hoang, Le Thai To, and Ba Trieu before returning to Quan Su Pagoda. The Buddha’s relics will be enshrined on the first floor of the main hall at Quan Su Pagoda, allowing monks, nuns, Buddhist followers, and the public to pay their respects.

The relics will be open for public worship and veneration from 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on May 14, 15, and 16. They will then be transferred to Tam Chuc Pagoda in Ha Nam Province from May 17 to 21.





