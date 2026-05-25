Long Thanh interchange opens new link to Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway

Functional agencies officially opened Branch 2 on T2 Road on May 24, enabling direct connectivity between the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay and Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressways at Long Thanh Interchange, Dong Nai City.

Under the initial traffic organization plan, only private passenger cars with up to nine seats are permitted to travel from the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway onto the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway through the newly opened connection ramp.

From 6 p.m. on May 24, vehicles traveling on the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway have been allowed to use the T2 branch to access the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway.

Vehicles traveling from Ho Chi Minh City toward Dau Giay on the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway will turn right approximately 200 meters after passing the National Highway 51 interchange to merge onto the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway.

For vehicles coming from Long Thanh and Nhon Trach areas, drivers must first enter the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway via the National Highway 51 interchange, continue toward Dau Giay and then turn right onto the connecting branch at the Long Thanh Interchange.

However, vehicles traveling from Dau Giay toward Ho Chi Minh City are not yet able to directly access the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway because several interchange branches have not been fully completed. Drivers must exit the expressway near National Highway 51, make a U-turn and then enter the T2 connection branch.

Authorities have advised drivers to carefully observe traffic signs, reduce speed when approaching the Long Thanh Interchange and follow traffic instructions during the initial operation period to ensure safety and avoid congestion or wrong turns.

An overview of the Long Thanh Interchange area in Dong Nai City

The opening of Branch 2 on T2 Road at the Long Thanh Interchange is considered a major step toward improving traffic organization on the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway.

Previously, the 54-kilometer long main route had already been put into operation, but several major interchanges, including the Long Thanh Interchange, the direct connection point with the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway, had not yet been able to operate synchronously.

In response, the Ministry of Construction, the Vietnam Road Administration, local authorities and related agencies reviewed traffic organization plans and agreed to open Branch 2 to establish a direct connection between the two expressways.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong