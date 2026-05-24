Lao senior legislator visits major Vietnamese-invested project

A delegation of the Lao National Assembly (NA), led by its Vice President Sounthone Xayachak, on May 23 visited and inspected the progress of the Dakcheung bauxite mining and alumina processing complex invested by Vietnam’s Viet Phuong group.

Vice President of Lao National Assembly (NA) Sounthone Xayachak and her delegation at the site of the Dakcheung bauxite mining and alumina processing complex in Dakcheung district, Laos’ Xekong province, on May 23. (Photo: VNA)

A delegation of the Lao National Assembly (NA), led by its Vice President Sounthone Xayachak, on May 23 visited and inspected the progress of the Dakcheung bauxite mining and alumina processing complex, a major industrial project invested by Vietnam’s Viet Phuong group in Dakcheung district, Laos’ Xekong province.

The project is being implemented under the framework of the economic, cultural, scientific, and technical cooperation agreement between the two governments.

Reporting to the delegation, Dinh Xuan Hoang, representative of the Viet Phuong group and head of the project implementation team, said the project aims to make effective use of Laos’ mineral resources while developing a value chain from mining and ore beneficiation to deep processing, thereby contributing to local economic development, job creation, and improved living standards for residents in the project area.

According to the report, the project consists of two main components: a bauxite ore beneficiation plant with a capacity of 2.5 million tons per year and an alumina refinery with a designed capacity of 1 million tons annually, which is expected to be expanded to 2 million tons per year in the next phase.

To date, the project has completed key legal procedures required by the Lao Government, including approval of the feasibility study, construction permits, mining licenses, and procedures related to environmental management and monitoring.

Representatives of the investor affirmed that resources would continue to be mobilized to ensure the project remains on schedule while strictly complying with Lao regulations on investment, resource extraction, and environmental protection and fulfilling corporate social responsibilities in the locality.

Speaking at the working session, the Lao senior official acknowledged and highly appreciated the Viet Phuong group’s efforts in implementing the project, describing it as an important initiative for the socio-economic development of Xekong province. It is expected to create jobs, improve local incomes, and increase budget revenues.

The NA Vice President stressed that Vietnamese investment projects in Laos should maximize economic efficiency while ensuring sustainable development, environmental protection, and meaningful contributions to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the two Parties, States, and people of both countries.

Vietnamplus