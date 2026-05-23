Ministry proposes hefty pay incentives to attract top talent into public sector

The Justice Ministry is proposing salary bonuses of up to 300 percent and fast-track promotions for outstanding graduates, scientists and legal experts under a draft decree to attract talented personnel into state agencies.

Vietnam to boost public sector pay, promote top talent

The Justice Ministry on Friday published an appraisal document for a draft government decree on policies to attract and retain talented individuals in agencies and units of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the State, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations.

The decree is expected to take effect on July 1.

Under the draft, the Government would expand eligible candidates to include young scientists under the age of 47 holding the academic titles of professor or associate professor, as well as leading legal experts, jurists and lawyers.

Recruited candidates would be required to commit to a minimum period of service at the agencies or institutions hiring them.

Outstanding university graduates recruited through a special selection process would receive an additional allowance equal to 150 percent of their salary for five years from the date of recruitment.

Those who achieve excellent performance ratings for two consecutive years could be considered for trial appointments to deputy department leadership positions without having to meet requirements on years of service, personnel planning or political theory qualifications.

After one year in a probationary leadership role, authorities would review candidates for formal appointment based on agency needs.

Leading experts, scientists, managers and highly qualified professionals would receive additional allowances equal to 300 percent of their salary for five years after recruitment.

The draft also proposes new benefits for talented civil servants and public employees already working in the system, including promotion beyond one salary grade and a monthly bonus equal to 300 percent of their current salary coefficient.

Young scientists recruited under the program may be tapped for leadership or management positions, or elevated to senior expert roles. For candidates who have yet to fully meet the criteria for appointment, agency heads will be tasked with ensuring the necessary conditions are in place for them to complete required qualifications, according to the draft decree.

By Anh Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan