Long holidays help tourism prosper

The average hotel room occupancy rate was estimated at 60 percent during the five-day holiday for this year's Reunification Day (April 30) and Labor Day (May 1) from April 27- May 1, reaching over 70 percent on peak days.

Pham Van Dong beach in Da Nang is flooded by a sea of people during the five-day break to mark Reunification Day and May Day holidays. (Photo: SGGP)

Some accommodation facilities in the coastal areas achieved full occupancy rates of 95-100 percent.

The tourism sector served about 8 million tourists during the holidays, up 14.2 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

A sharp increase in the number of visitors claiming a jump in revenue.

Tourist areas, cultural and historical sites in HCMC, such as Dam Sen Cultural Park, Suoi Tien Tourist Area, and Cu Chi Tunnels received a large number of visitors.

The city’s tourism sector served over one million domestic and foreign visitors, earning VND3,200 billion (US$126.2 million).

Meanwhile, the capital city of Hanoi welcomed nearly 738,000 travelers, including 87,000 international arrivals, up 48 percent compared to the same period last year. Total revenue from tourism during a five-day break for National Reunification and May Day holidays reached VND2,500 billion, posted a 10 percent year-on-year increase.

The 4th Southern Traditional Cake Festival 2024 is held in Ca Mau Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province received 186,238 travelers, including 28,872 foreign visitors, presenting an increase of 92 percent.

HCMC’s neighboring province of Tay Ninh saw a number of more than 78,000 tourists during the five-day holiday from April 27 to May 1.

Da Lat City in the central highland province of Lam Dong greeted around 170,000 visitors, up 41.7 percent, Head of the Department of Culture and Information of Da Lat City Le Anh Kiet said.

The south-central provinces of Binh Thuan and Khanh Hoa welcomed more than 220,000 and 262,000 holiday-makers respectively,

Especially, the northern coastal province of Ha Tinh witnessed a sharp increase in the number of visitors of 602,926, up 20 percent while Thua Thien–Hue province welcomed 58,000 travelers, earning VND170 billion in revenue.

The number of visitors to Da Nang City by train during this holiday increased by over 60 percent compared to the same period last year.

Binh Dinh Province’s tourism sector achieved revenue of VND305 billion, presenting a year-on-year increase of 18.5 percent.

The International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Quy Nhon City in Binh Dinh Province has also attracted a large number of visitors. (Photo: SGGP)

Improving the quality of services to attract visitors

On May 1, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Kon Plong District of the central highland province of Kontum Pham Van Thang said that about 50,000 tourists visited the Mang Den National Ecotourism Area. The locality coordinated with the Mang Den Tourism Association to arrange additional accommodation facilities for tourists during the peak days of the holiday and ensure security and order at tourist sites and spots.

According to the Department of Tourism of Kien Giang Province, total revenue from tourism during a five-day break for National Reunification and May Day holidays was estimated at nearly VND590 billion. Phu Quoc International Airport received 178 flights, including 60 aircrafts from South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, and more.

Kien Giang Province has proactively coordinated with the functional agencies and units to strengthen inspection to ensure compliance with regulations, the quality of services, food hygiene and safety, and price registration.

Many supermarkets in HCMC have been filled with shoppers during a five-day break for National Reunification and May Day holidays. (Photo: SGGP)

However, a hike in air ticket prices for domestic flights from Hanoi, Hai Phong, and HCMC to Phu Quoc and temporary suspension of flights on routes including Hanoi-Rach Gia, Da Nang/Can Tho/Vinh/Thanh Hoa/Lam Dong - Phu Quoc have reduced the competitiveness of Phu Quoc’s tourist attractions.

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho organized a wide range of cultural and sports activities during holidays, such as photo exhibitions marking the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day, and World Book and Copyright Day to attract many holidaymakers.

Additionally, Ca Mau province greeted more than 212,000 visitors and earned VND166 billion in revenue, up two percent compared to the same period last year.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh