Lam Dong welcomes first visitors of 2026

SGGPO

On the morning of January 1, the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province held a ceremony at Lien Khuong Airport to welcome the first visitors of the New Year 2026.

Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee Chairman Ho Van Muoi welcomes visitors at Lien Khuong Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

The first flight to arrive in Lam Dong in 2026, VN-6172 from Ho Chi Minh City to Da Lat, carried more than 200 passengers. In a festive and celebratory atmosphere, provincial leaders presented souvenirs to travelers as they arrived in the locality, marking the province’s first tourist arrivals of the year.

The welcome ceremony for the first visitors of the year underscored Lam Dong’s hospitality and commitment to providing a warm reception for tourists visiting and holidaying in the province. The event also served as an opportunity to step up promotion efforts and strengthen Lam Dong’s image as a friendly and welcoming destination, contributing to the goal of attracting more than 25 million visitors in 2026.

In 2025, Lam Dong’s tourism sector continued its strong recovery, with total visitor arrivals reaching 20.7 million, up 18.1 percent year-on-year and exceeding the annual target by 115 percent. The figure included 1.287 million international visitors, a rise of nearly 40 percent. Tourism revenue was estimated at VND56.8 trillion (US$2.16 billion), reaffirming the sector’s role as a key driver of the provincial economy.

Tourists receive a warm welcome as they step off the plane. (Photo: SGGP)
Visitors are invited to sample Da Lat’s famous strawberries upon arrival at the airport. (Photo: SGGP)
Leaders of Lam Dong Province greet tourists arriving at the start of 2026. (Photo: SGGP)
By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh

