Long An to host 2nd Culture, Sports and Tourism Week in November

The second Long An Culture, Sports, and Tourism Week 2024 will take place from November 28 to December 4, the Department of Information and Communications of the Mekong Delta province of Long An announced.

An art performance in the opening ceremony of the first Long An Culture and Tourism Week (Photo: SGGP)

The event is an opportunity to introduce images, unique cultural heritage, economic and social achievements, typical products, and tourism of Long An to visitors as well as the culture and potential strengths of the participating localities from South Korea to the locals.

The Long An Culture, Sports, and Tourism Week 2024 is expected to strengthen connection and cooperation in economic development, culture, and people-to-people exchanges between Long An, localities across the country, and Korean partners.

The event will include a wide range of activities, including HiteJinro Festival 2024, Talent Seeking Contest, Long An - South Korea tourism, culinary and trade fair, Long An - Korea golf tournament 2024, a marathon, a boat race, and other cultural exchange activities.

There will be a conference on linking, cooperating, and promoting tourism and OCOP (One commune one product) products between HCMC and 13 provinces in the Mekong Delta region; and Long An Investment Promotion Conference 2024.

The first Long An Culture and Tourism Week themed Tourism in Long An - Safe, Friendly and Attractive featuring 13 various activities took place from September 17-21, 2022.

By Kien Van – Translated by Kim Khanh