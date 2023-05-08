HCMC begins disbursing land compensation for Ring Road No.3

The disbursement of land compensation for all businesses and individuals affected by Ring Road No.3 project is being urgently carried out in HCMC.



Vice Chairman of Hoc Mon District People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tuyen yesterday informed that during the two weekend days of May 6-7, 83 households came to receive their land clearance compensation, worth totally VND370 billion (US$15.8 million).

The quantity of households affected by Ring Road No.3 project in Hoc Mon District is 332. They will obtain compensation worth VND1.5 trillion ($64 million).

Thu Duc City People’s Committee has also planned to distribute land compensation worth VND2.3 trillion ($98 million) to 303 affected families and businesses by the above project in the first stage.

From May 8, the first 111 households and businesses will come to receive their compensation of totally VND900 billion ($38.4 million). Thu Duc City also prepares 239 land lots in Long Binh – Long Thanh My resettlement area (Long Buu part – the second stage) and 150 apartments at Block C8 of Man Thien apartment building for resettlement purposes.

Chairman of Cu Chi District People’s Committee Pham Thi Thanh Hien reported that the district has planned to deliver land compensation for 418 cases this May. Those agreeing with the compensation amount or those with large affected area will be prioritized. On May 5 alone, the district gave out money for 15 cases.

Binh Chanh District plans to begin the first stage of this task on May 10.

Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC Luong Minh Phuc stated that all districts and Thu Duc City are urgently distributing land compensation for affected subjects by Ring Road No.3 project.

Deputy Director Vo Trung Truc of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment shared that all state units are working even at weekends and overtime so that people can receive their compensation as soon as possible.

It is expected that in this first stage, HCMC will deliver VND8.8 trillion ($375 million) as land compensation for Ring Road No.3 project.