Localized heavy rain in Central Coastal, Central Highlands, Southern regions

The South Central Coast and Southern regions will have scattered showers and thunderstorms, with localized heavy rain ranging from 10-30mm and some places exceeding 50mm.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF), yesterday afternoon and evening, May 22, areas from Nghe An to Khanh Hoa, as well as the Central Highlands and Southern regions, saw scattered showers and thunderstorms, with localized heavy to torrential rain. Rainfall measured from 1 p.m. yesterday to 3 a.m. today, May 23, exceeded 70mm in some places, such as Luan Mai (Nghe An Province) 71mm, Ba Don (Quang Binh Province) 116.6mm, Khanh Binh (Khanh Hoa Province) 90.8mm, Dak RMoan (Dak Nong Province) 109mm, and Ro Men – Dam Rong (Lam Dong Province) 76mm.

Forecasts predict that this afternoon and evening, May 23, the North Central Coast, Central Coastal, and Central Highlands regions will experience light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, with localized heavy to torrential rainfall ranging from 20-40mm and some places exceeding 80mm. The South Central Coast and Southern regions will have scattered showers and thunderstorms, with localized heavy rain ranging from 10-30mm and some places exceeding 50mm.

During thunderstorms, there is a possibility of tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong gusts of wind. Localized heavy rain may cause flash floods in small rivers and streams, landslides on steep slopes, and flooding in low-lying areas. Intense rain over a short period can lead to urban flooding.

Regarding sea weather, there are showers and thunderstorms in the Western part of the North of the East Sea (including the sea around the Paracel Islands), and the Southern part of the South of East Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

The forecast for today and tonight indicates that there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Southern part of the Gulf of Tonkin, the Western and Northern parts of the North of the East Sea (including the Western sea around the Paracel Islands), the Southern part of the South of the East Sea, the sea from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai, from Ca Mau to Kien Giang, and the Gulf of Thailand. During thunderstorms, there is a possibility of tornadoes and strong gusts of wind at levels 6-7. The height of waves may exceed 2 meters.

All vessels operating in these areas are at a high risk of being affected by tornadoes, strong gusts of wind, and large waves.

By N.Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan

