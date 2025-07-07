Ho Chi Minh City

Localities granted authority to allocate, lease land for civil airports

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment has just issued a document on the determination of authority to decide on land allocation and lease of land for civil airports.

con-dao-593-8346.jpg
Con Dao Airport (Photo: SGGP)

The document issued in accordance with Article 118 of the 2024 Land Law has been sent to the People’s Committees of Tan Son Ward and Con Dao Special Zone.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, beginning July 1, decisions regarding the allocation and leasing of land for civil airports as stipulated in Clause 2, Article 208 of the 2024 Land Law will be reviewed by the chairpersons of the commune-level People’s Committee. Notably, this authority applies regardless of the land user being an organization or an individual.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment has requested the People’s Committees of Tan Son Ward and Con Dao Special Zone to proactively receive and process applications for land allocation and leasing related to civil airports. The request is made in accordance with Clause 2, Article 208 of the 2024 Land Law.

During the implementation process, the People’s Committees of Tan Son Ward and Con Dao Special Zone are required to report difficulties and obstacles and submit detailed proposals to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment for further guidance.

By Thanh Hien—Translated by Kim Khanh

