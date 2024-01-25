Weather

Livestock perish during persistent frost

The Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported that a prolonged frost and severe cold spell has killed 38 cattle in Cao Bang, Dien Bien and Bac Kan provinces.

The frost has still not melted in Mau Son.

The figure is just initial preliminary statistics. Currently, localities continue to implement measures to deal with the ongoing severe and harmful cold spell.

As of January 25 morning, a thick layer of ice and frost has covered the top of Mau Son in Lang Son Province as the temperature dropped down to minus 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Many localities still have suffered from temperatures below three and five degrees Celsius.

The bitter cold still covers the North-Central region.

Four provinces of Lao Cai, Ha Giang, Lang Son and Tuyen Quang sent working teams to the sites to check and direct works of coping with the extremely cold.

Besides, the provinces of Lao Cai, Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Son La, Lang Son, Lai Chau, Yen Bai, Tuyen Quang, Bac Kan and Hoa Binh and the capital city of Hanoi have directed educational facilities to proactively allow students of preschools, primary and secondary schools stay at home if the temperature is below 10 degrees Celsius.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

