Live TV program marks 70 years of Geneva Agreement, removal to the North in 1954

A live link-up TV program marking the 70th anniversary of the Geneva Accords and the removal to the North in 1954 was organized in HCMC, Thanh Hoa, and Dong Thap provinces on the evening of September 1.

Attending the event in HCMC were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; former Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, standing member of the Liaison Board of former students of the South who studied in the Northern region during the wartime; Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le; and Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Commander of the Military Region 7.

In Dong Thap Province, the program also saw the presence of Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Le Quoc Phong, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province Pham Thi Nghia.

Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Council of Thanh Hoa Province Do Trong Hung, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Do Minh Tuan, and Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue attended the ceremony in Thanh Hoa.

The TV program took place at the memorial monument commemorating heroic martyrs of the secret marine transport fleet, also known as “No Number Naval Ships” at the Naval Region 2 Command’s Marine Brigade 125 in HCMC’s Thu Duc City; the commemoration site of the removal to the North of officers, soldiers, and students from the South in 1954 in Sam Son City in the North-Central province of Thanh Hoa; and the National Historical Site of the removal to the North in Cao Lanh City in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap.

The Dien Bien Phu Victory on May 7, 1954, forced the French colonialists to sit down at the negotiation table to discuss and sign the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina in July 1954, putting an end to the prolonged French colonial rule and heralding a new stage for the revolution in Indochina. The signing of the Geneva Accords was a historical milestone for the nation and opened up a new page in the Vietnamese people’s struggle for national liberation, unification, and socialist construction.

President Ho Chi Minh and the Central Committee of the Party launched a strategic decision to bring officers, soldiers, and students from the South to the North to work and study, contributing to training cadres for the struggle for the South Liberation and National Reunification, and building socialism in the North.

At the program, participants had a chance to meet and exchange with war veterans, see documentary films of significant historical moments, and witness the handover of memorials of officers, soldiers, and students who joined the removal to the North in 1954 to their families.

The Liaison Board of former students of the South who studied in the northern region during the wartime and sponsors presented VND2.5 billion (US$100,000) to support education and training activities in HCMC, Dong Thap, and Thanh Hoa provinces.

