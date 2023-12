Despite the current reality that the flora and fauna beneath the Melaleuca cajuputi canopy may no longer be as rich as portrayed in Uncle Ba Phi's narratives or described by the famous writer Son Nam, it continues to offer a comfortable life to the local residents. Consequently, they are growing more attached, actively safeguarding and harnessing the resources beneath the Melaleuca cajuputi canopy in their daily lives.

Placing fish traps in the canal and ditch areas along the forest's edge for catching freshwater wild fish

Bocourt's mud snake (not listed in the Red Book of Vietnam), one of the specialties of the U Minh Forest

Beekeeping for honey in U Minh Forest

The outcomes after a fishing trip beneath the forest canopy

Tourists explore U Minh Ha National Park by canoe.

The daily meal of the residents living under the U Minh Ha Forest canopy

Moments of relaxation around the bonfire

By Tan Thai – Translated by Bao Nghi