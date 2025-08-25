National

Legislative program for 2025 adjusted

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man has signed for issuance a resolution adjusting the legislative programme for 2025.

Under the Resolution No. 94/2025/UBTVQH15, the National Assembly Standing Committee agreed to add two draft laws to the 2025 legislative program for consideration and approval at the 10th session in October 2025 under a streamlined procedure.

These are the draft law on amendments and supplements to certain articles of 10 laws related to security and order (including the Law on Security Guard Force, the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam, the Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens, the Law on Residence, the Law on Identity Card, the Law on the Force Participating in the Protection of Security and Order at the Grassroots Level, the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, the Law on Roads, the Law on the Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Supporting Tools, and the Law on Fire Prevention, Fighting, Rescue and Salvage); and the draft Law on amendments and supplements to certain articles of the Law on International Treaties.

The NA Standing Committee also assigned responsibilities for submission, verification and review of the two draft laws. Specifically, the Government will be the submitting agency, while the National Assembly’s Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations will lead the verification process.

The two draft laws are scheduled to be presented to the NA Standing Committee at its session in September.

Vietnamplus

