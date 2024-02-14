Leaders attend meeting on Saigon- Cho Lon- Gia Dinh Revolutionary Tradition

A traditional meeting highlighting revolutionary tradition was held at the Saigon- Cho Lon- Gia Dinh Revolutionary Tradition Monument in HCMC’s Cu Chi District on February 14 (the 5th day of the first lunar month).

The event aims to express gratitude for late President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, and fallen soldiers who lost their lives in liberating and protecting the country.

Leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, HCMC, the High Command of Military Region 7, departments and armed forces of the city attended the incense offering ceremony at Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple and Sai Gon- Cho Lon- Gia Dinh Revolutionary Tradition Monument. The leaders and former leaders include former State President Nguyen Minh Triet, former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, former Vice State President Truong My Hoa, former Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Huynh Dam.

There was the presence of Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Hai, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai, former Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Le Hoang Quan, Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

The delegation of leaders offered flower wreaths to pay tribute and honor the great contribution of late President Ho Chi Minh, leaders of the Regional Committee of the Communist Party in the Southern region and Sai Gon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh region, Party members, cadres, soldiers, and people to liberating, building and protecting the country.

It was also an opportunity to review the glorious revolutionary struggles of Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh region and HCMC, arouse pride in the revolutionary tradition, strengthen the national great unity bloc, and show the Vietnamese people's aspiration for peace, freedom, and independence.

Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai informed the city's achievements in Party building, economy, and society in 2023, and key tasks in 2024.

Of the tasks, heads of the Party organizations, State agencies, and departments in the city must decisively implement tasks, based on closely adhering to the theme of 2024 of strengthening building and rectifying the Party, and the political system's purity and strength; effectively implementing tasks on digital transformation and Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on special mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC; carrying out synchronously and effectively the Politburo’s Resolution 24 and Resolution 31 to promote the city’s sustainable development and contribute to the development of the country.

In addition, the city will focus on completing and putting works into operation to mark the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), launching emulation movements at levels to celebrate the liberation day.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen meets delegates at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Hai (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai (2nd, R) and veteran revolutionists (Photo: SGGP)

Veteran soldiers and revolutionists attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Pham Minh Hien, head of the Resistance Tradition Club of the Sai Gon- Cho Lon- Gia Dinh region speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union Ngo Minh Hai delivers a speech. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh