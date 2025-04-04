Le Truong Duy serves as Director of Fourth Industrial Revolution Center in HCMC

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs Le Truong Duy this morning was appointed as the Director of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center (C4IR) in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan presided over the ceremony and presented the decision of the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to Mr. Le Truong Duy.

Pursuant to the decision from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Mr. Le Truong Duy officially assumed the role of C4IR Director, starting from April 1, 2025, with a tenure of five years.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan (left) presents flower and the appointment decision to Le Truong Duy, Director of Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR).

After more than six months of establishment, the C4IR has basically completed its organizational structure, with a young leadership team, experts and stable financial resources.

The center not only serves the city’s needs but also plays an important national role as a member of the global network of Fourth Industrial Revolution Centers under the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan praised Mr. Le Truong Duy for his abilities, vision, initiative and dedication.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan speaks at the ceremony.

He believed that Mr. Le Truong Duy would fulfill his responsibilities in the new role, effectively operate the center and support the city and the country in their digital transformation and technological development efforts.

The C4IR Board of Directors present flower to congratulate the new director.

Mr. Le Truong Duy was born in 1985, in Tay Ninh Province. He gains Master of Public Administration, Bachelor of International Relations and senior political theory level. He was the Former Director of the Center for Foreign Services and International Conference. Before being appointed as Director of C4IR, Mr. Le Truong Duy served as Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong