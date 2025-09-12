Vietnamese swimmers secure 10km gold medals

The Vietnamese swimming team has clinched its first gold medals at the Southeast Asian Long Distance Swimming Championship held in Thailand.

Athlete Nguyen Huy Hoang

According to a statement from the Vietnamese team's coaching staff in Thailand, athlete Nguyen Huy Hoang won the gold medal in the men's 10km event. Competing against swimmers from Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand, Huy Hoang finished in first place with a time of 1 hour, 52 minutes, and 44.66 seconds. This marks a significant achievement as it is the first time both Huy Hoang and the national team have participated in this championship.

Another Vietnamese athlete, Do Ngoc Vinh, also competed in the event, finishing in fifth place with a time of 2 hours, 14 minutes, and 28.04 seconds.

The silver medal in the men's event was awarded to Singaporean athlete Artyom Lukasevits (2 hours, 07 minutes, 38.72 seconds), while the bronze went to Aflah Fadian Prawira of Indonesia (2 hours, 10 minutes, 49.01 seconds).

Following this success, the Vietnamese team secured another gold medal in the women's 10km event, with athlete Vo Thi My Tien winning the championship with a time of 2 hours, 25 minutes, and 05.56 seconds. The silver medal was claimed by Pimpun Choopong of Thailand, who finished with a time of 2 hours, 34 minutes, and 55.84 seconds.

In the 16-17 age group, the Vietnamese team also had a strong performance on the opening day, with Nguyen Ngoc Tuyet Han winning the gold medal in the women's 10km distance with a time of 2 hours, 28 minutes, and 40.11 seconds. The silver medal went to athlete Charoensup of Thailand, and the bronze was won by Kate Ona of Singapore.

This year's tournament features men's and women's events in both 5km and 10km distances, as well as a 4x1500m mixed relay (two men, two women).

The competition is scheduled to conclude on September 14.

By Minh Chien - Translated by Anh Quan