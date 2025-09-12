Ta Yen Nhu wins Vietnam’s first medal at Asian Cadet & Junior Judo 2025

Vietnam’s Ta Yen Nhu secured the first medal for the national judo team at the Asian Cadet & Junior Judo Championships 2025.

Ta Yen Nhu (far right) wins the first bronze medal for Vietnam’s judo team at the Asian Cadet & Junior Judo Championships 2025.

Competing in Indonesia, the Vietnamese judo squad entered the opening day of the tournament on September 11 (local time). In the women’s 52kg cadet category, Ta Yen Nhu captured a bronze medal after a strong campaign. She defeated Cheng Yun Ya of Chinese Taipei in the first round but was edged out by Uzbekistan’s Maratbek in the second. Entering the repechage bracket, Ta Yen Nhu prevailed over Chaudhari of India to clinch the bronze.

Currently regarded as one of the most promising young judokas in both Vietnam and HCMC’s sports program, Ta Yen Nhu continues to be a standout for the national team.

Earlier, Hieu Nghia finished seventh overall in the men’s 50kg cadet division, while Tu Trinh placed fifth in the women’s 48kg category.

Vietnam’s contingent at this year’s championships includes My Tien, Tu Trinh, Yen Nhu, Tu Hao, Gia Huy, Thanh Dat, Ngoc Dung, Hieu Nghia, Ngo Thi Nguyen, and Minh Tuyet. The competition runs through September 15, drawing nearly 200 athletes from 21 countries and territories, competing across both junior and cadet divisions.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan