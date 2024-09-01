Le Quang Liem makes history by rising to 14th in world rankings

Grandmaster Le Quang Liem rises to the 14th place in the world rankings. (Photo: BIELCHESS)

On September 1, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) released its latest rankings, and Le Quang Liem climbed to 14th place. Previously, he was ranked 16th. This 14th place is the highest position Le Quang Liem has achieved since becoming a professional chess player and appearing on the FIDE rankings.

Since August 2024, Le Quang Liem has not competed in standard chess events at international tournaments. Nonetheless, his Elo rating of 2741 has been enough to secure him the 14th spot in the world rankings.

This year, Le Quang Liem was scheduled to prepare with the Vietnamese chess team for two major events: the 45th Chess Olympiad 2024 and the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG 6). However, AIMAG 6 has been canceled, so Le Quang Liem will only participate in the 45th Chess Olympiad 2024 with his Vietnamese teammates. The tournament is set to begin on September 10.

Le Quang Liem currently lives and works in the US, focusing on his role as a coach for the Webster University chess team. In addition to his coaching duties, he continues to compete in some international tournaments to maintain his competitive form. Last year, Le Quang Liem represented the Vietnamese chess team at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, but the team did not secure any medals.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan