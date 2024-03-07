Travel

Large number of cruise ship tourists to visit Vietnam this year

SGGP

Thousands of international cruise ship visitors have visited scenic spots and tourist attractions in destinations throughout the country in March, according to travel firms.

hinh-3-3225jpg-7152.jpg
Azamara Journey cruise ship brings hundreds of visitors to HCMC in March.

At the beginning of March, Saigontourist Holding Company received Azamara Journey cruise ship owned and operated by Azamara Club Cruises, carrying hundreds of visitors of European, American, and Australian nationalities, and then welcomed a large number of cruise ships, including Celebrity Millennium, Silver Moon, Celebrity Solstice, Resort World One, Azamara Onward, Silver Shadow to arrive in HCMC, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Nha Trang, Ha Long City, Hue and Da Nang.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Luu, General Director of Saigontourist’s Travel Department said that this year, the number of cruise passengers to Vietnam has increased by 10-15 percent compared to the same period last year.

Leaders of Tan Hong Tourism Company - Du Ngoan Viet (Viet Excursions) also said that the company constantly welcomes large groups of cruise ship passengers from now until the end of the year.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

cruise ship tourists Saigontourist Holding Company cruise passengers

