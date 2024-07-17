Landslides, floods triggered by heavy rains in Central Vietnam

Torrential rains in Central Vietnam have caused landslides and floods in several provinces, prompting local authorities to take urgent action to protect residents and minimize damage.

Landslides on National Highway 16 passing Chuoi Slope in Chau Kim Commune (Photo: SGGP)



Pouring rains since July 14 have caused a 60-meter landslide on National Highway 16 at Chuoi Slope (in Chau Kim Commune, Que Phong District, Nghe An Province), with the road surface being cracked and sunken by 1-1.3m. Additionally, the road leading to Nam Giai Commune is also experiencing landslides and has been cut off.

Chairman Duong Hoang Vu of the People’s Committee of Que Phong District yesterday reported that he has directed relevant functional units to monitor the landslide site on National Highway 16 (the section passing Chuoi Slope) around the clock and prevent people and vehicles from passing through the area.

Meanwhile, the district has urgently evacuated four households living below the embankment of the affected road section and mobilized machinery and manpower to temporarily repair the damage.

Rising floodwaters have inundated Ca Roong 1 and Ca Roong 2 villages in Thuong Trach Commune of Bo Trach District (Quang Binh Province). Border guards have erected warning signs to prevent people from crossing the area to ensure their safety.

On July 16, the People’s Committee of Bao Loc City in the Central Highlands provinces of Lam Dong informed that it has identified 144 locations in the city that are highly susceptible to subsidence, landslides, and flooding during heavy rains.

These include three areas with a high risk of subsidence in 42 land plots in Ward 10, B’Lao Ward, Kim Thanh Village, Loc Nga Commune, and the Southern Bypass of Bao Loc City (passing through Loc Son Ward).

Similarly, Da Lat City currently has 61 structures at risk of landslides, tilting, or other unsafe situations in several wards and communes.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, on July 16, 2024, showers were expected in all three regions of Vietnam following the dissipation of the tropical depression into a low-pressure circulation over the Central mainland and the coastal region from Quang Tri Province to Da Nang City. Warnings of the risk of flash floods and landslides have been released in several provinces, including Tuyen Quang, Lang Son, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, and Quang Ngai.

Rainy and windy conditions or floods are forecast to continue in many localities until July 18. In the South and Central Highlands regions, strong Southwesterly winds will bring moderate to heavy rains, locally very heavy rains exceeding 120mm (mostly in the afternoon and at night) from July 17 to 18.

