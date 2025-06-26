Exhibition honors legendary comedian Charlie Chaplin in Hanoi

The exhibition "Charlie Chaplin: Echoes of a Legend” has just opened at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi — the very hotel where the iconic British comedian spent his honeymoon with his wife in 1936.

Exhibition space dedicated to legendary comedian Charlie Chaplin in Hanoi

The showcase brings to the public a remarkable collection of rare memorabilia associated with the life and legacy of Charlie Chaplin, the legendary “King of Comedy” in global cinema. These artifacts are part of the private collection of Australian collector Paddy MacDonald, who has spent years gathering items across Australia, the United States, Ireland, France, and Cuba.

Displayed across the hotel’s Heritage Wing and Opera Wing lobbies, the exhibition will run until July 22. Among the standout items are vintage film posters, original sheet music from the early 20th century, and notably, the cover of TIME magazine dated July 6, 1925 — the first issue to feature an actor on its front page, marking a milestone in American media history.

Hotel General Manager George Koumendakos remarked that it was the first time a portion of Mr. MacDonald’s treasured collection had been exhibited in Asia. He said they were deeply honored that their hotel was the next destination on the collection’s journey. He added that one of the suites in their Heritage Wing was named after Charlie Chaplin, and the exhibition served as a heartfelt tribute to that meaningful connection.

The Charlie Chaplin Suite, located on the third floor of the Heritage Wing, underwent renovations in late 2023. The updated space features natural wood flooring, handwoven carpets, and furnishings in classic French style. The suite also boasts a private balcony overlooking the Con Coc (Toad) Garden, offering a romantic and intimate ambiance that reflects the spirit of the talented artist.

By Mai An – Translated by Thuy Doan