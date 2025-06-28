Ha Truc Linh, 21, from the south central coastal province of Phu Yen has been crowned Miss Vietnam 2024 in the grand finale held in Hue City on June 27 night.

Ha Truc Linh wins Miss Vietnam 2024 crown. (Photo: SGGP)

Miss Vietnam 2024 is 1.72 meters tall with measurements of 80-59-95cm. She was the second runner-up at the 2023 Binh Dinh student beauty contest. She was previously crowned the beauty queen of the University of Finance and Marketing. From a young age, she actively participated in school activities and earned numerous awards in mathematics and English competitions.

The newly crowned Miss Vietnam 2024 received a prize package including the official Miss Vietnam crown and a cash award of VND500 million (US$19,234).

Tran Ngoc Chau Anh and Nguyen Thi Van Nhi were named the first and second runners-up respectively.

Miss Vietnam 2022, Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy (L) and Miss Vietnam 2024 Ha Truc Linh (Photo: SGGP)

The climax night takes place in the Central city of Hue. (Photo: SGGP)

The four core values of the Miss Vietnam pageant, including Beauty, Culture, Intelligence, and Dedication, resonated deeply with the rich cultural heritage of Hue, the ancient capital, helping to elevate the prestige and distinct identity of the 2024 competition.

After six months and multiple rounds of competition, the beauty contest featured historical, cultural, and charitable activities that were held across the three regions of the country. The journey was designed to help contestants improve their skills and have a chance to learn about traditional values as well as arouse national pride and desire to conquer new heights.

This year's pageant aims to encourage contestants to engage more in charitable, cultural, and community activities while developing intelligence and resilience.

By Van Thang—Translated by Kim Khanh