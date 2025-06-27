Integration of Vietnamese music into foreign films fosters sense of harmony

The strategic incorporation of Vietnamese musical selections into foreign cinematic productions has emerged as particularly effective. When these tracks are thoughtfully chosen, they cultivate a profound sense of harmony and connection.

During the premiere of the film Muon ruou day keo (English title: Big Deal), the audience was quite taken aback when the song Bao tien mot mo binh yen? (How much money for a bunch of peace?) sung by singers 14 CASPER and Bon Nghiem unexpectedly played during a climactic moment.

Interestingly, the lyrics of this song resonate well with the film's content, as the circumstances, fates, and experiences of the main character share many similarities.

Numerous viewers have expressed their delight and surprise at the inclusion of Vietnamese songs in foreign films, with many enthusiastically singing along to the familiar lyrics. Complementing the dubbed version, which features talented voice actors such as Quoc Huy, Sy Toan, and other professionals, the strategic selection of a Vietnamese song enhances the film's relatability for Vietnamese audiences, fostering a deeper cultural connection.

This practice is not entirely new, as Vietnamese songs have previously appeared in foreign films. This innovative trend is increasingly being embraced by domestic distributors, reflecting a growing appreciation for integrating local music into international cinema.



Recently, the song Kiep do den by Duy Manh was featured in the mid-credit scene of the film Yadang: Ba mat lat keo. With its familiar lyrics associated with the underworld and vendettas, the song not only provides a fresh experience for viewers but also emphasizes the film's message: in the game of power and trust, no one truly wins.

In the Thai film 404 Chay ngay di, the song Xuan thi by Phan Manh Quynh was also selected for inclusion, receiving positive feedback from the majority of the audience for its fittingness. With its proven effectiveness, this Vietnamization approach is poised for broader adoption by a growing number of organizations in the near future, solidifying its potential as a powerful promotional tool.

The integration of Vietnamese songs into foreign films, particularly in dubbed versions, is typically proposed by Vietnamese distributors and requires approval from foreign producers. The selection process demands careful consideration, ensuring the chosen songs are relatable and thematically aligned with the film to foster a seamless connection, creating the impression that the music was custom-crafted for the movie.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of film music, the incorporation of Vietnamese songs into foreign films, especially dubbed versions, has emerged as an innovative marketing strategy for distributors. This unexpected fusion generates significant impact, driving word-of-mouth promotion on social media and forging a stronger bond between the film and its audience.

By Hai Duy - Translated by Anh Quan