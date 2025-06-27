Artificial Intelligence achieves growing prominence in publishing industry

The role of Artificial intelligence (AI) is expanding in the publishing industry. It is no longer a technology of the future, it is quickly becoming a valuable asset in the industry.

Experts at the seminar titled 'Applying Artificial Intelligence in Advisory, Editorial, Publishing, and Communication Work' held on June 26 in Hanoi, unanimously recognized the growing role of AI in the publishing industry.

At the seminar

AI is gaining significant traction in the publishing sector, stated Deputy Director Nguyen Thai Binh of a national publishing house. He emphasized that adopting AI is a critical component of the digital transformation strategy, enabling the digitization of the entire publishing process from editing and production to distribution. This integration streamlines operations, saves time, and enhances content quality.

In line with this perspective, Chairman Tran Khanh Tu of the Vietnam AI Academy, shared various global trends in AI applications within the publishing sector, covering areas such as editing, design, promotion, and distribution. According to the Chairman, AI does not supplant human expertise; rather, it augments human being's capabilities, empowering publishing professionals to work with greater creativity and efficiency. Tailoring AI tools to specific tasks is essential for maximizing productivity and improving quality.

The seminar featured concrete examples of AI applications such as content analysis, publication design, and digital media planning. These demonstrations helped staff better understand how technology can assist in day-to-day publishing tasks. This initiative is considered a vital step in preparing the political-theoretical publishing sector to adapt and thrive in the digital era.

A leader from the national publishing house conveyed optimism that each staff member and editor will play an active role in creating a digital publishing ecosystem, aimed at developing a specialized AI platform designed to meet the specific requirements of political and theoretical publications. The organization also reiterated its commitment to spearheading the digital transformation within the publishing sector, aiming to establish itself as a premier, high-performing political publishing entity across both traditional and digital mediums.

By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan