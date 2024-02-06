Lam Dong Spring Press Festival 2024 opens

The Lam Dong Spring Press Festival 2024 opened on February 6 with the participation of press agencies from across the country, including the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

The event co-organized by the Lam Dong Journalist Association and the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of the central highland province of Lam Dong will run until February 19.

More than 370 publications with nearly 1,000 copies from nationwide newspaper agencies participated in the festival.

The press publications about spring and relevant activities focus on fields of society and politics, technical science, economy, culture and arts, and others of the nationwide provinces and cities.

This year, Lam Dong Province’s Library also cooperated with the nationwide library system to digitize nearly 250 spring publications to attract readers throughout the country with online works.

Delegates attend the opening ceremony of the Lam Dong Spring Press Festival 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

At the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Party Committee of Lam Dong Province Tran Trung Hieu (L) visits Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's booth. (Photo: SGGP)

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh