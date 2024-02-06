Lam Dong Spring Press Festival 2024 opens

The event co-organized by the Lam Dong Journalist Association and the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of the central highland province of Lam Dong will run until February 19.
More than 370 publications with nearly 1,000 copies from nationwide newspaper agencies participated in the festival.
The press publications about spring and relevant activities focus on fields of society and politics, technical science, economy, culture and arts, and others of the nationwide provinces and cities.
This year, Lam Dong Province’s Library also cooperated with the nationwide library system to digitize nearly 250 spring publications to attract readers throughout the country with online works.