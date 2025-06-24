South Korean actor Park Sung-Woong to attend Da Nang Asian Film Festival

Veteran South Korean actor Park Sung-Woong will travel to Da Nang for the third Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF III), which will take place from June 29 to July 5.

South Korean actor Park Sung-Woong

Born in 1973, Park Sung-woong began his acting career in 1997 and has since established himself as one of South Korea’s most respected and versatile performers. Renowned for his wide acting range, Park has taken on roles spanning gritty antagonists, comedic leads, and emotionally complex characters. His notable works include "Bloodhounds" (2023), "The Dude in Me" (2019), and "Remember" (2015).

Park Sung-Woong has garnered numerous prestigious awards in South Korea, including Best Actor in an Action Drama for "The Killing Vote" at the 2023 SBS Drama Awards; Best Actor in a Film for his role in "The Dude in Me" at the 2019 Korean Culture and Entertainment Awards; and a Special Acting Award for his performance in "Remember" at the 2016 SBS Drama Awards.

Park Sung-Woong’s participation in DANAFF III is expected to create great attraction for the event, contributing to fostering cultural and cinematic exchange between Vietnam and South Korea in particular, and across Asia more broadly.

With the theme “Bridging Asia,” the third Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF III) will take place from June 29 to July 5, 2025, and feature a series of film screenings, networking events, and cultural exchanges aimed at connecting filmmakers from across the region.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh