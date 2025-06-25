Pagodas, monasteries nationwide to ring bells praying for national prosperity

Pagodas and monastic institutions across the country will simultaneously ring bells and wooden fish drums in a prayer for national peace and prosperity on the morning of July 1.

The Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) today issued official Document No. 284/HDTS-VP1, instructing VBS administrative boards in provinces and cities, as well as pagodas and monastic institutions nationwide, to ring three bells and wooden fish drums on July 1 morning to pray for national peace and prosperity.

On the morning of July 1, pagodas and monastic institutions across the country will simultaneously ring bells and wooden fish drums in a prayer for national peace and prosperity.

July 1 marks the official launch of the newly restructured two-tier local government model across provinces and cities nationwide. This milestone represents a significant turning point in the nation's journey of development and integration, signaling a transformative step toward a prosperous and thriving future.

In response to this historic event, the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha has called on all monks and nuns at temples and monastic institutions to perform three rounds of bell and wooden drum chimes, chant sutras, and hold a peace prayer ceremony at 6:00 a.m. on July 1. This ritual aims to foster national unity, spiritual mindfulness, and goodwill, while praying for peace, stability, and national prosperity.

The VBS encourages all members to actively promote and solemnly conduct this meaningful ceremony in their respective localities.

By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan