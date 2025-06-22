Nguyen Hoang Phuong Linh crowned Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2025

Nguyen Hoang Phuong Linh, 26, from Ho Chi Minh City, was crowned the 2025 Miss Cosmo Vietnam, which ended in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on June 21.

Do Cam Ly from Phu Tho Province was named the runner-up.

During the final round of the competition, Phuong Linh presented a project aimed at supporting individuals suffering from depression through technology strategies, such as creating applications or hotlines to support people in need. As part of the project, she plans to collaborate closely with psychologists and volunteers to ensure professional and compassionate care. Phuong Linh also pledged to donate 100 percent of any prize money she may receive from winning a title to fund the implementation of this project.

The beauty said that women's empowerment is important. Women not only accompany but also lead the development. In the digital age, it is essential for women to continuously pursue education in fields such as technology, engineering, and English. When a woman learns, an entire generation transforms, she added.

Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2025, Nguyen Hoang Phuong Linh

Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2025 Nguyen Hoang Phuong Linh is 1.74 meters tall with measurements of 87-65-91. She is a graduate of the University of Washington in the United States and currently serves as an IT compliance specialist at one of Vietnam’s leading unicorn technology corporations. Before this role, she worked at one of the world’s largest auditing firms as an information technology audit specialist.

Forty-three contestants entered the final night of the competition, taking part in a series of categories including a group performance, traditional Ao Dai presentation, swimwear showcase, evening gown display, and the question-and-answer round.

Delegates from the Miss Cosmo pageant in countries take part in Ao Dai performance.

Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2025 top 20

Top 10 at Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2025

Top 5 at Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2025

The organization board grants minor titles to beauties.

By Tieu Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh