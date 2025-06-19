Photo exhibition honoring Vietnam’s Revolutionary Press opens in HCMC

A photo exhibition themed “Vietnam’s Revolutionary Press—A Century Alongside the Nation,” celebrating the 100th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925–2025), opened in Ho Chi Minh City on June 19.

Attending the opening ceremony were Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi; former Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha; former Chairwomen of the municipal People’s Council Pham Phuong Thao and Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam; Head of the HCMC Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan; and Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of the city Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

The event was attended by representatives from the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists’ Association, leaders from central and local media agencies, as well as award-winning journalists, outstanding reporters, and editors.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Head of the HCMC Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong said that 2025 is a year of major political events in the country, including the 100th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day. The exhibition aims to pay tribute to the great contributions made by Vietnam’s revolutionary press over the past century in accompanying the nation’s development.

The exhibition is being held across four central locations in Ho Chi Minh City, including the area in front of the Department of Culture and Sports on Dong Khoi Street, the zone opposite Chi Lang Park on Dong Khoi Street, the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House, and Lam Son Park.

The exhibits include 100 photographs of President Ho Chi Minh, the founder of Vietnam’s revolutionary press; the historical development of Vietnamese revolutionary journalism; and HCMC journalism since the country’s reunification.

The exhibition also introduces landmark moments from early Vietnamese newspapers, the journey of innovation and growth in Ho Chi Minh City’s press sector, and the role of local journalism in serving the community, safeguarding national security and public order, as well as the ongoing support and attention from city leaders toward the press.

In addition, themed sections include “Ho Chi Minh City Journalism – 50 Years of Accompanying the City’s Development,” “Proudly Celebrating 100 Years of Vietnam’s Revolutionary Press” and “Ho Chi Minh City Journalism Awards—Honoring Core Values.”

The head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization affirmed that, with responsibility and dedication, the city’s journalists continually strive to produce high-quality, practical, and timely journalistic works that meet the growing demands of the public.

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh