Culture/art

Heritage-inspired design competition launched in Hanoi

SGGP

A heritage-inspired design competition has been launched in Hanoi to promote creative solutions that blend cultural heritage with modern innovation.

Heritage-inspired design competition launched in Hanoi

As part of the "Connected Heritage – Digital Heritage Collection" project, TUVA Communication—a Hanoi-based consultancy and media unit specializing in social initiatives—has teamed up with the British Council, the Hanoi Creative Coordination Center under the Hanoi People’s Committee, and other partners to launch a new heritage-themed design competition titled "Following in the Footsteps of Community Heritage."

494353960-1033596198881051-1344759444145217775-n-5356-7209.jpg.jpg

The competition targets individuals living and working in Vietnam, particularly young people aged 18 to 30 who are passionate about cultural and creative industries inspired by intangible cultural heritage. It also seeks to engage those committed to community involvement in preserving and promoting cultural values.

Participants are invited to submit design concepts for a cultural and creative product inspired by a specific intangible cultural heritage element. Entries must include visual representations—such as photos, hand-drawn sketches, technical drawings, or digital illustrations.

Submissions will be accepted through July 31, and entries will be showcased and open for public voting on the official website disanketnoi.vn. The competition will culminate in a final event scheduled for September 13 in Hanoi.

By Hai Duy - Translated by Dan Thuy

Tags

cultural and creative industries heritage-inspired design competition cultural values intangible cultural heritage

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn