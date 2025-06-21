Heritage-inspired design competition launched in Hanoi

A heritage-inspired design competition has been launched in Hanoi to promote creative solutions that blend cultural heritage with modern innovation.

As part of the "Connected Heritage – Digital Heritage Collection" project, TUVA Communication—a Hanoi-based consultancy and media unit specializing in social initiatives—has teamed up with the British Council, the Hanoi Creative Coordination Center under the Hanoi People’s Committee, and other partners to launch a new heritage-themed design competition titled "Following in the Footsteps of Community Heritage."

The competition targets individuals living and working in Vietnam, particularly young people aged 18 to 30 who are passionate about cultural and creative industries inspired by intangible cultural heritage. It also seeks to engage those committed to community involvement in preserving and promoting cultural values.

Participants are invited to submit design concepts for a cultural and creative product inspired by a specific intangible cultural heritage element. Entries must include visual representations—such as photos, hand-drawn sketches, technical drawings, or digital illustrations.

Submissions will be accepted through July 31, and entries will be showcased and open for public voting on the official website disanketnoi.vn. The competition will culminate in a final event scheduled for September 13 in Hanoi.

By Hai Duy - Translated by Dan Thuy