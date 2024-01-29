Culture/art

Hanoi Spring Press Festival 2024 opens

SGGPO

The Hanoi Spring Press Festival 2024 opened at the Friendship Cultural Palace in Hanoi on January 29 with the participation of press agencies from across the country, including the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

The festival aims to celebrate the 94th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930-2024), the 100th anniversary of Vietnam's Revolutionary Press Day in 2025, the Liberation Day of the Capital (October 10, 1954 – 2024), Chairman of the Vietnam Journalist Association To Quang Phan said.

dsc02146-6627jpg-4308.jpg
Leaders of the Vietnam Journalist Association and the Hanoi Journalist Association visit Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's booth. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Hanoi Journalist Association To Quang Phan emphasized Hanoi’s press agencies had a good performance in implementing the assigned political tasks, focused on strengthening digital transformation activities, and achieved encouraging results.

On the occasion, the organization board presented the Ngo Tat To Press Awards 2023 to journalists with outstanding articles on Hanoi.

The Hanoi Spring Press Festival 2024 will run until January 30.

dsc02166-495jpg-4388.jpg
Readers attend the Spring Press Festival 2024 in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)
By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Hanoi Spring Press Festival 2024 Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper 94th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Ngo Tat To Press Awards

