Special publications launched to mark Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day

In Hanoi, a ceremony to release new books and special publications and an exhibition in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925–2025) are held on June 18-21.

An exhibition in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925–2025) is held on June 18-21. (Photo: SGGP)

Three notable publications were introduced at the event, including a collection of articles on culture and journalism by President Ho Chi Minh on Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper, and writings reflecting President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts, ethics, and vision on revolutionary journalism; a special edition published on June 21, 2025 edition of Nhan Dan Newspaper featuring five parts consisting of Origins – Mission (1925–1945), Journalists as Soldiers (1945–1975), In Step with Renewal (1975–2025), Our Own Stories, and Journalism in the Digital Era; and the publication titled “100 Years of Vietnamese Revolutionary Journalism: Milestones & Trends”, which highlights 100 significant milestones in revolutionary journalism and analyzes major transformations in the age of digital technology and artificial intelligence.

In addition, a special exhibition is held from June 18 to 21 around Hoan Kiem Lake, showcasing valuable documents, photographs, and artifacts that retrace the development of Vietnam’s revolutionary press. The exhibition features historical and modern-day journalism spaces and interactive experiences that have drawn significant public interest, particularly among younger audiences.

On this occasion, Nhan Dan Newspaper officially launched a dedicated digital platform, baochicachmang.vn, a comprehensive online archive of revolutionary journalism designed to serve readers both in Vietnam and abroad.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Le Quoc Minh, who is member of the Party Central Committee and Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper, said that these are significant events held to honor and pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and generations of journalists who have made outstanding contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. Additionally, they affirm the pioneering role of revolutionary journalism in shaping ideological and cultural orientation, especially in the era of digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh