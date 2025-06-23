2025 kid summer movies offer diverse options

The 2025 summer movie season brings an exciting lineup of blockbuster imported films alongside a historic debut of three Vietnamese-made animated features, providing audiences with diverse choices and sparking lively competition.

Scenes from three Vietnamese animated films will be released in the summer of 2025

Coming out in late May, Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Art World Tales of Japan has already grossed nearly VND160 billion (US$6.12 million) maintaining its remarkable track record. This figure surpasses the VND147 billion earned by Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony in summer 2024, securing its place as the highest-grossing film in the franchise’s history in Vietnam.

Doraemon's success stems from a 45-year legacy of captivating audiences with heartwarming, humorous films centered on the lovable robotic cat and his friends. This summer, kid viewers and families are spoiled for choice at the cinema. Alongside Doraemon, the live-action Lilo & Stitch of the US despite earning less, has surpassed VND30 billion in revenue.

Previously, released in early May, the movie The Flowers of Tenkasu Academy (English name) or Crayon Shin-chan: Nazo Meki! Hana no Tenkasu Gakuen (Japanese name) has so far reached a revenue of more than VND11 billion.

Recently, the live-action How to Train Your Dragon of the US which was rated K (suitable for viewers under 13 with parental guidance), soared to the top of the box office in its opening week, amassing nearly VND30 billion in revenue. As the first month of summer draws to a close, the box office anticipates a wave of promising imported films, including Elio - The Boy from Earth and the Bad Guys 2 from the US.

Additionally, young audiences in Ho Chi Minh City can enjoy a unique cinematic experience at the 2025 Children's Film Festival. The event, held at the General Science Library at No. 69 in Ly Tu Trong Street in District 1’s Ben Thanh Ward offers free screenings of foreign and Vietnamese animated films, ranging from shorts to feature-length titles. Screenings are scheduled every Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday until August 15.

A notable highlight of this year’s summer movie season is the simultaneous release of three Vietnamese animated features—marking a first for the local film industry.

Leading the lineup is De Men: Cuoc phieu luu toi xom lay loi (De Men: Adventure to the swamp village) directed by Mai Phuong and produced by Cine Plus. Released in late May, the film has grossed nearly VND20 billion, making it the highest-earning Vietnamese animated film to date. It continues to screen in theaters nationwide.

Initially slated to premiere alongside De Men : Adventure to the swamp village, the film Trang Quynh Nhi: Truyen thuyet Kim Nguu (Little Trang Quynh: The Legend of the Taurus) directed by Meritorious Artist Trinh Lam Tung and produced by Alpha Animation Studio opted to delay its release to June 20.

Despite the rescheduling, Little Trang Quynh: The Legend of the Taurus held early preview screenings on June 14 and 15, generating nearly VND1 billion and receiving favorable responses from critics, media outlets, and audiences alike.

Continuing the animated wave, Soi Wolfoo (Wolfoo) and Cuoc dua Tam gioi (The three Realms Race) directed by Vu Duy Khanh and produced by Sconnect Studiowill hit theaters nationwide starting July 11.

The Wolfoo franchise holds the distinction of being Vietnam’s first commercial animated film brand. Its earlier installment, Wolfoo and Hon dao ky bi (The Mysterious Island) premiered in late 2023 and earned over VND5 billion at the box office. This summer, the competition between domestic and international animated features is shaping up to be a defining aspect of the children's movie lineup.

Director Mai Phuong shared that from the outset, her team was committed to ensuring their film debuted during the summer season.

Meanwhile, director - Meritorious Artist Trinh Lam Tung offered an impartial assessment, acknowledging that the quality of animated films in Vietnam still lags considerably behind international standards. He believes Vietnamese animators should aim to achieve each milestone progressively, as even nations with advanced animation industries have faced significant challenges in engaging audiences and resolving technical issues. The history of Vietnamese films competing against foreign blockbusters demonstrates a clear evolution.

Initially, Vietnamese films had been disadvantaged, then competed fairly with their foreign peers, and they have sometimes surpassed their rivals at present. This pattern will likely hold true for animated films as well. However, the market and audiences require more high-quality works to build confidence and elevate the standing of Vietnamese animation.

By Van Tuan - Translated by Anh Quan