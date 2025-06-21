Mr. Kim Sang-sik appointed Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism in Vietnam

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) in Vietnam appointed Kim Sang-sik, Head Coach of the Vietnam National Men's Football Team, as the Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism in Vietnam.

The Korea Tourism Organization in Vietnam this morning held a ceremony to appoint Kim Sang-sik, Head Coach of the Vietnam National Men's Football Team, as the Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism in Vietnam.

The appointment ceremony for the Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism in Vietnam was organized on the morning of June 21 at the GEM Center in Ho Chi Minh City, as part of the Korea Travel Festa 2025, which takes place on June 21– June 22 in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the Korea Tourism Organization, Mr. Kim Sang-sik has been recognized for his significant contributions to Vietnamese football.

As the Honorary Tourism Ambassador, Mr. Kim Sang-sik will accompany the Korea Tourism Organization in promoting the image of the Republic of Korea to the Vietnamese people through upcoming media campaigns and cultural–sports exchange programs.

In his speech at the appointment ceremony, Mr. Kim Sang-sik shared that during his working and living in Vietnam, he realized that the two countries share a deep mutual affection and interest. He will make efforts to further strengthen the exchange activities between the two nations, and continue to bring greater attention to Vietnamese football and culture in Korea.

Following the success of the Korea Travel Festa 2024 in the capital city of Hanoi, this year’s Korea Travel Festa is being held in Ho Chi Minh City, featuring over 30 booths from leading organizations in tourism, culture and entertainment from both Vietnam and the Republic of Korea. The event promises an engaging experience for visitors and is expected to attract over 70,000 attendees.

One of the highlights at Korea Travel Festa 2025 is the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) experience zone dedicated to LCK, the prestigious professional tournament for the globally popular team-based game League of Legends (LoL) and a symbol of Korea’s thriving eSports industry.

The event gathers top LCK players for live fan interactions in Ho Chi Minh City, including Lehends, Kingen, Ucal and LazyFeel who are the first foreign players with Vietnamese nationality to compete in the LCK, along with Smeb, a former legendary player who won the LCK.

The year 2024 marked a significant milestone as, for the first time, two-way tourism between Vietnam and South Korea surpassed five million visitors which is a major step forward in bilateral cooperation.

Of which, more than 511,000 Vietnamese travelers visited the Republic of Korea (RoK), while over 4.6 million RoK tourists came to Vietnam. During the first five months of 2025, approximately 224,000 Vietnamese visitors traveled to the Republic of Korea, an increase of nearly 11 percent compared to the same period in 2024. These figures highlight the tremendous potential for continued tourism growth between the two countries.

