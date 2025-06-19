Vietnam commemorates 100 years of Revolutionary Press with special stamp issue

A special set of postage stamps has been issued to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.

A special postage stamp set, "Commemorating the 100th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (1925-2025)," has been unveiled through a joint effort. This collaborative release marks a significant occasion and involves the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilisation, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam Journalists Association and the Vietnam Post Corporation.

Chairman of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilisation Nguyen Trong Nghia and delegates perform the special release ceremony of the postage stamp set 'Commemorating the 100th Anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (1925-2025)'.

The event took place this morning within the framework of the opening day activities of the 2025 National Press Festival. Attending the special release ceremony were Head Nguyen Trong Nghia of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilisation along with leaders of the Vietnam Journalists Association, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Vietnam Post Corporation.

Postcards released with the postage stamp set “Commemorating the 100th Anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (1925-2025)”.

The postage stamp set features a single design with a face value of VND4,000 measuring 43x32mm. It was created by artist Nguyen Du of Vietnam Post Corporation. With a modern, minimalist graphic style and balanced composition, the design powerfully conveys themes of tradition and modernity, honoring the past while embracing the future.

At the center of the stamp is the iconic red flag with a yellow star, accompanied by a portrait of President Ho Chi Minh—the revered teacher of Vietnam's revolutionary press. The flagpole is rendered as a pen, symbolizing journalism, and is subtly interwoven with binary code, representing the dynamic digital transformation of Vietnamese revolutionary journalism as it advances in step with modern times.

The design also features representative publications from each historical period of the revolutionary press.

More than just a postal product, this stamp set serves as a spiritual emblem—an expression of respect and motivation for journalists committed to their political and professional duties, and to building a modern, ethical, and people-centered press. It is also a tribute to generations of Vietnamese journalists who have dedicated themselves wholeheartedly to the service of the nation and its people.

The commemorative stamp set will be available through the public postal network managed by Vietnam Post from June 19, 2025, to December 31, 2026.

By Tran Binh – Translated By Anh Quan