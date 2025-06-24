Vietnam Fine Arts Museum unveils new applied, folk art exhibition space

Vietnam Fine Arts Museum has officially opened its new Exhibition Space for Applied and Folk Art, enriching its displays and celebrating national cultural identity through unique artifacts.

The Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, on June 24, officially inaugurated its new Exhibition Space for Applied and Folk Art—an exciting addition that enriches the museum's curatorial system while honoring the nation’s cultural identity through a collection of distinctive artifacts.

The newly opened space presents a wide array of applied art forms, including traditional costumes, jewelry, musical instruments, household items, and a diverse range of folk paintings and sculptures. Each piece reflects the depth and variety of Vietnam’s artistic heritage.

Designed with a modern aesthetic, the exhibition space features a cohesive blend of lighting, color schemes, glass display cases, and custom-built stands that enhance the visual appeal of every object on display. Digital technology plays a prominent role, with immersive 3D mapping projections and interactive touchscreens offering visitors a dynamic, multi-dimensional experience.

In addition, the museum has developed software to showcase artifacts not currently on display and plans to rotate exhibits periodically to maintain freshness and sustain public interest in learning and cultural discovery.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Anh Minh, Director of Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, emphasized that integrating digital technologies not only optimizes exhibition space but also transforms the way audiences engage with art, elevating the overall visitor experience.

Launched in 2022 under the direction of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the display renovation project was carried out in close collaboration with specialized partners and has now reached full completion.

This new exhibition space at Vietnam Fine Arts Museum is poised to become a distinctive cultural and artistic destination, bridging traditional values with contemporary expression.

By Mai An – Translated by Thuy Doan