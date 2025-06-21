Exhibition on Uncle Ho, founder of Vietnam’s revolutionary press, opens

The exhibition titled “President Ho Chi Minh—Founder of Vietnam’s Revolutionary Press” opens to the public at the Ho Chi Minh Museum—Ho Chi Minh City branch from now until August 31.

Visitors visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The event aims to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925–2025).

The exhibition features 100 documents and artifacts, presented in two thematic sections, including Journalist Nguyen Ai Quoc–Ho Chi Minh and President Ho Chi Minh—Founder and Mentor of Vietnam’s Revolutionary Press.

The display affirms that President Ho Chi Minh was not only the founder of Thanh Nien Newspaper, the first official publication of the Vietnamese revolutionary movement, but also the pioneer in training the country’s first generation of proletarian journalists.

The exhibition showcases some of his most significant articles published in revolutionary newspapers, each reflecting pivotal periods in the nation’s history, particularly during the two resistance wars.

Through this thematic display, the exhibition underscores the role of Vietnamese journalism as a vivid and heroic chronicle of the people's enduring struggle to build and defend the nation.

Young people visit the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

Throughout his revolutionary career, President Ho Chi Minh founded a total of nine newspapers, at home and abroad. He authored more than 2,000 articles of various genres, nearly 300 poems, and nearly 500 pages of short stories and memoirs.

Writing under around 182 pseudonyms and in multiple languages, including Vietnamese, English, French, Russian, and Chinese, he contributed to numerous prominent international publications, particularly in countries where he engaged in revolutionary activities, such as France, the United Kingdom, Russia, and China.

In early 1925, at House No. 13 on Wen Ming Street in Guangzhou City, China, Nguyen Ai Quoc founded Thanh Nien (Youth) Newspaper, the official publication of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League. It was the first Vietnamese revolutionary newspaper and marked the beginning of the history of revolutionary journalism and proletarian journalism in Vietnam.

By Thien Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh