Lam Dong seeks to strengthen trade ties with South Korean businesses

Lam Dong Province is seeking to expand investment, trade and tourism cooperation with South Korean partners, with a focus on high-tech agriculture, logistics, green energy, tourism and other high-potential sectors.

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The Lam Dong provincial People's Committee, in coordination with the Vietnam–Korea Businessmen & Investment Association, held a business networking conference on October 8 to promote investment, trade, and tourism cooperation between Lam Dong Province and South Korean partners.

At the conference, representatives of the authorities and agencies of Gyeonggi-do Province, the cities of Goyang and Anyang, the Vietnam–Korea Businessmen & Investment Association (VKBIA), tourism businesses, and South Korean investors discussed issues related to trade and tourism promotion and opportunities to expand investment cooperation with Lam Dong Province.

Vice Chairman of the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee, Nguyen Ngoc Phuc, said there remains considerable room for cooperation between the province and its South Korean partners, given their many similarities and complementary strengths.

On that basis, Lam Dong is calling on South Korean businesses to join hands in investment and production, expand markets, and create new value, particularly through projects involving high-tech agriculture, deep processing of agricultural and food products, post-harvest technologies, preservation, and cold-chain development.

According to the provincial authorities, Lam Dong is also prioritizing investment attraction in a number of areas, including logistics and warehousing to connect production with domestic and international markets; green energy; the circular economy and environmental technologies; high-quality tourism, resorts, and golf; as well as specialized tourism products targeting the South Korean market.

The province is also expanding cooperation in healthcare, education, human resources training, and digital transformation, as well as deep processing of minerals in association with advanced technologies and environmental protection.

Lam Dong provincial leaders and the South Korean delegation visit stalls showcasing agricultural products from Lam Dong on the sidelines of the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

In the first nine months of 2026, the value of goods exported from Lam Dong to South Korea reached US$56.15 million, accounting for about 1.7 percent of the province's total export turnover. Major export items included alumina, coffee, fruits and vegetables, fresh flowers, seafood, and garments.

The total value of goods imported from South Korea into Lam Dong reached US$7.8 million, accounting for about 0.53 percent of the province's total import value. Major imports included textile and garment materials, plastics and plastic products, paper, paperboard and paper products, and chemicals.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh