Labor unions accompany workers in HCMC

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai expressed his wish that the city's trade unions at all levels continue to have activities and programs to accompany workers and businesses for the city's better economic growth.

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai made the statement at today’s program organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Confederation in HCMC’s Binh Tan District.

Speaking at the program, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai emphasized that the development of Ho Chi Minh City depends on workers, including workers from provinces and cities across the country coming to the city to live and work.

Thanks to the great contribution of the workforce, Ho Chi Minh City is gradually becoming the leading place in the country in terms of economy. Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai thanked workers and employees appreciating the contributions of workers and employees in all fields.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee expected the city's trade unions at all levels to continue to have activities and programs to accompany workers and businesses while workers and laborers work hard to help firms develop.

Along with that, Mr. Hai said that labor unions should build harmonious, stable and progressive labor relations in enterprises. At the same time, there are more activities to connect employees with enterprises for a harmonious and stable labor relationship.

Previously, Standing Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Confederation of Labor Tran Doan Trung said that the program was one of the key activities of trade unions at all levels during the workers' month to honor the value of employees and thank for the positive contributions of the city's officials, union members and workers to the city and the country’s development.

The program gave 10,000 gifts to trade union members and employees who strive to overcome difficulties at large enterprises which are lacking orders and reducing working hours. The organizer also gave presents to pregnant female workers, those raising children and suffering from serious diseases.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Confederation gave 500 gifts to workers.