Xuyen Tam Canal rehabilitation project breaks ground

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board this morning broke ground on the project to dredge, improve the environment and build infrastructure along Xuyen Tam Canal after repeated delays.

At a groundbreaking ceremony for the Xuyen Tam Canal rehabilitation project (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Xuyen Tam Canal is one of the most polluted in Ho Chi Minh City, which connects the Nhieu Loc —Thi Nghe Canal to the Vam Thuat River through Binh Thanh and Go Vap districts.

In his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board Dau An Phuc emphasized that Xuyen Tam Canal has been heavily polluted, significantly affecting residents' lives.

The project focuses on dredging and cleaning the canal, and building a drainage system, roads, sidewalks, green spaces, lighting systems and auxiliary structures to create a civilized, friendly public space.

The project has a total length of nearly nine kilometers, consisting of a 6.7-kilometer-long main route and three branch canals totaling about 2.2 kilometers, with a total investment of more than VND17,229 billion (nearly US$662 million) from the city budget.

It includes key components such as riverbank embankments, a wastewater collection system, roads alongside the canal, parks and technical infrastructure.

Xuyen Tam Canal is currently one of the most polluted canals in Ho Chi Minh City’s inner districts, stretching nearly nine kilometers through Binh Thanh and Go Vap districts. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

At present, the investor has completed the contractor selection and signed contracts with several contractors heading to synchronized construction, ensuring progress, quality and environmental safety.

An aerial view of Xuyen Tam Canal reveals the extensive pollution. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

As for the remaining construction packages, the investor has coordinated with Binh Thanh District’s authorities for site clearance, aiming to start construction before September 2, 2025.

The investor is committed to mobilizing resources and coordinating with departments and local authorities to complete the project on schedule.

Perspective of Xuyen Tam Canal after completion (Photo: the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board)

Accordingly, approximately 197,349 square meters of land have already been reclaimed and more than 2,200 households and one university are affected by the implementation of the Xuyen Tam Canal Project.

Most of the required land has already been handed over for construction.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong