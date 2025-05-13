Tan Binh District's veteran Party member granted 80-year Party Membership Badge

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presented the 80-year Party Membership Badge to Mrs. Nguyen Thi Thanh Binh, who is a veteran Party member of Ward 13, Tan Binh District.

As of May 13 morning, the Tan Binh District's Party Committee held a ceremony to present the 80-year Party membership badge to Mrs. Nguyen Thi Thanh Binh, former head of the Committee for the Protection of Mothers and Children of Phu Khanh Province, now called Khanh Hoa Province.

Politburo Member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen attended the ceremony and presented the Party Membership Badge, along with the participation of Standing Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Huynh Cach Mang and Secretary of the Tan Binh District Party Committee Le Hoang Ha.

At the ceremony, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Chief extended his best wishes for good health and longevity to the veteran Party member. Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen believed that she remains a steadfast source of support and a shining example for her descendants and the younger generations to follow.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presents the 80-year Party Membership Badge to Mrs. Nguyen Thi Thanh Binh. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen handed over the decision on granting the Party Badge, offered the 80-year Party Membership Badge and a bunch of flowers to congratulate Mrs. Nguyen Thi Thanh Binh.

This is a prestigious honor bestowed by the Party, recognizing her remarkable contributions, sacrifices and lifelong dedication to the Party and the revolutionary cause.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Thanh Binh was born in 1926. Her hometown is Yen Son Commune, Do Luong District, Nghe An Province. She spent a long history of revolutionary activity until undertaking the head of the Committee for the Protection of Mothers and Children of Phu Khanh Province cum Standing Member of the Executive Committee of the Phu Khanh Women's Union, Member of the Executive Commission of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in the period from November 11, 1979 to June 1985. From June 1985 to now, she has retired, continued to join Party activities and local movements actively.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong